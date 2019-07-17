Matt Nagy tells Bears to “remember the hurt”

AP

Bears coach Matt Nagy doesn’t want his players to turn the page on their heartbreaking playoff loss to the Eagles.

Nagy said during an appearance in the booth at the Chicago Cubs’ game today that he wants his players to keep thinking about the way their season ended, and to use that to motivate them to get better.

“We’re a young team and we’ve tried to build this culture and let them understand how important it is that we stay together and that we learn from our mistakes. Last year it ends up being a loss to Philly at home, and that’s not good enough. So our guys are hungry. We talk about remember the hurt, we talk about don’t get complacent.”

Bears kicker Cody Parkey, whose missed field goal at the end of the loss to the Eagles became the iconic play of that heartbreaking loss, is gone. But most of those players on last year’s Bears team remain on the roster heading into the 2019 season. And Nagy doesn’t want a team that gets over a heartbreaking loss easily.