NFL, NFLPA: We had “productive, constructive and beneficial” CBA talks

The NFL and NFLPA gathered for their fourth set of talks about a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Wednesday and the schedule called for the meetings to last for three days.

There was a change in plans, however, and the two sides wrapped things up after several hours of conversations. A joint statement from the league and the union didn’t discuss the reason for the change, but did paint a positive picture of the work that went on.

“Today’s meeting was productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings between the NFLPA’s Executive Committee and the NFL’s Management Council Executive Committee will continue.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the two sides wanted a chance to “review and regroup” before coming back together on July 29 for more discussions.

The current CBA is up after the 2020 season and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has talked about his desire to see a new one in place before the 2019 season is underway. There are big issues to hammer out if that is going to happen and we may have a better sense if that’s possible by the end of the month.