PFT 2019 storyline No. 8: Is Father Time closing in on Drew Brees?

The Saints have had, over the past two years, heartbreaking exits from the postseason. Coach Sean Payton has expressed confidence that they’ll be able to return to 0-0 and climb once again.

Maybe they’ll be able to process the heartbreak of the Minneapolis Miracle and the NFC Championship non-call debacle, but there will be another potential challenge to deal with in 2019: Will quarterback Drew Brees still be quarterback Drew Brees, or will he begin to feel the effects of Father Time?

Tom Brady has made us all think that through sheer force of will (and avocado ice cream), quarterbacks can play well, well into their 40s. Brees turned 40 in January. And some would say that, already, age is starting to affect his game.

How often did the Saints use Taysom Hill to throw the deep ball last year? How often did Brees throw a deep ball that didn’t go quite as deep as he wanted?

The first play from scrimmage in the divisional-round game against the Eagles was a long ball to Ted Ginn, but Brees underthrew it, the Eagles picked it off, and before the smoke had cleared from pre-game introductions Philly led 14-0. The next week, when receiver Tommylee Lewis was uncovered and Nickell Robey-Coleman was sprinting across the defensive formation, Brees didn’t get the ball to Lewis fast enough to take advantage of the obvious hole in the Rams’ defense.

Other potential evidence would be more subtle. How often were big plays the result of expertly-designed plays by Payton, and how often were big plays the result of Brees making a big throw in a big spot? There’s a creative and healthy tension between play designer and quarterback; it’s fair to wonder whether Brees is, and more importantly, will be holding up his end of the bargain by making decisions and throws and crisply and forcefully as he once did.

If he can’t, the Saints won’t have to worry about another heartbreaking loss in the playoffs, because they likely won’t make it that far.

  2. Bress didn’t get the ball fast enough to Lewis on that clear pass interference play. This is the only place I’ve heard that idea and it sounds ridiculous. The pass was fine

  5. Yes, but they can adjust, he just throws in about 3-4 yards shorter on the deep balls than a couple years ago. No big deal because he’s got great deep ball accuracy. The receivers will just have to slow down in the route then speed up into the catch. Maybe it will make them even better.

  7. Yes it is. I think Drew retires at the end of the year regardless of whether we SB or not. He wants to go out while he’s still a good player rather than being lackluster or scaring people for his health.

  9. Drew Brees has aged well but he has aged. The biggest indicator to me (outside of the physical limitations illustrated in this article) is Teddy Bridgwater forgoing opportunities to start for another organization in off-season. I can only anticipate leaving millions of guaranteed dollars on the table, had to do in large part due to the belief that that the Saints top QB spot may become available sooner than later.

  15. His physical skills may be decreasing, but he can still read defenses as good as any QB in the league and adjust enough to remain one of the top QBs in the league. It just means he will not be able to carry the team as well as he had, and now the Saints have a defense, so he doesn’t have to. He sure was classy in the last two playoff defeats — will always respect the guy. His coach is another story. . . .

  18. Not sure why people are in such a rush to have one of the more exciting players in the game retire. If you’re a football fan as opposed to only caring about 1 team you will not wish for this.

