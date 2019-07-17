Phillip Lindsay, Emmanuel Sanders ready to go for Broncos

Getty Images

Two key members of the Broncos offense spent the offseason working their way back from injuries and both of them are set to practice with the team at training camp on Thursday.

Running back Phillip Lindsay said earlier this week that he felt ready to practice after a wrist injury that required surgery, but that the team’s medical staff and coaches still needed to give him the green light. They apparently agreed with Lindsay because head coach Vic Fangio said on Wednesday that Lindsay is “ready to go” for the first practice of camp.

The same is true of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. General Manager John Elway said at his press conference that Sanders, who tore his Achilles last year, would not be placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp.

Sanders said on Tuesday that he would not be “full go” at the start of camp and Fangio said they’ll “obviously” ease Lindsay back to full speed as well. Fangio added that he expected things to move quickly with Lindsay once camp is fully up and running.