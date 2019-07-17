Plenty of carries expected for Derrick Henry

Getty Images

No running back ended last year stronger than Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. Look for him to start this year strong as well.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith intends to ride Henry this season, according to the Titans’ website.

In December, Henry had 97 carries for 625 yards and eight touchdowns. That was the single most productive month that any NFL running back had last season. If Henry could sustain that level of production for 16 games, he’d have a 2,000-yard season.

Henry, who is heading into the final year of his contract, is looking for a big year that will lead to a big payday.