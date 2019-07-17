Ravens sign third-round pick Miles Boykin

Getty Images

The Ravens made sure they won’t have any unsigned draft picks to deal with as training camp gets underway.

Rookies reported to camp in Baltimore on Wednesday and the team announced that third-round pick Miles Boykin has signed a four-year deal with the team. Boykin was the final member of the team’s eight-player class to agree to a deal.

Boykin joins first-round pick Marquise Brown as new additions to the receiving corps in Baltimore. Boykin used his big frame — 6’4″ and 220 pounds — to help him catch 59 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns at Notre Dame last season. He may need more polish before he can do the same in the pros, but he should have a path to playing time with a good showing this summer.

In addition to the rookies, the Ravens have Willie Snead, Jordan Lasley, Quincy Adeboyejo, Chris Moore, Seth Roberts, Michael Floyd and Jaleel Scott on the roster at wideout.