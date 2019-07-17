Report: Aaron Burbridge retiring rather than reporting to Broncos camp

Getty Images

The Broncos are opening training camp on Wednesday and they will reportedly do so with an open spot on their 90-man roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that wide receiver Aaron Burbridge has opted to retire rather than report to camp with the rest of the team. He signed with the team in January.

Burbridge was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the 49ers and had seven catches for 88 yards while appearing in every game during his rookie season. He spent all of 2017 on injured reserve and was released from the 49ers’ practice squad last November.

Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, River Cracraft and 2019 sixth-round pick Juwann Winfree remain on the roster at wide receiver in Denver.