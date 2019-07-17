Report: Deion Jones could get new deal on Wednesday

Getty Images

After the Falcons signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a four-year extension on Monday, word was that linebacker Deion Jones was the next on the list of players in line for a new deal.

Jones’s agent Drew Rosenhaus is in Atlanta on Wednesday for meetings with the team about a new deal for the 2016 second-round pick. D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the meeting could result in an agreement on a new contract before the day is out.

Jones established himself as a key defensive piece for the Falcons shortly after joining the team and his importance was underscored by the defense’s struggles while Jones missed 10 games with a foot injury last year.

Should the linebacker’s deal get done, it may be time for the Falcons to turn to the other side of the ball. Wide receiver Julio Jones has been in the market for a new deal for some time, but said he would not be holding out of training camp in a bid to force the issue.