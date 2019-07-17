Seahawks have rookies reporting a week earlier this year

Getty Images

The Seahawks have never had their rookies report to training camp before their veterans in the Pete Carroll era. They will this year.

The Seahawks are breaking from recent tradition, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports, with the rookies reporting Wednesday. Seattle’s veterans report July 24 with their first training camp practice a day later.

Only eight teams have the same reporting dates for their rookies and veterans, according to Condotta.

Carroll might have decided on doing something different because of the size of the Seahawks’ rookie class. Seattle has 11 draft picks and 17 other rookies or first-year players, which is almost a third of the team’s 90-player roster, per Condotta.

The earlier reporting date will allow Seattle’s rookies to get acclimated before the veterans arrive.