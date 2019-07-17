Seahawks place four rookies on PUP

Getty Images

The Seahawks placed four rookies on the physically unable to perform list and another on the non-football injury list, according to Wednesday’s official NFL transactions report.

Seattle’s rookies reported to training camp today, a week ahead of the veterans.

Defensive back Marquise Blair, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas and offensive guard Phil Haynes start camp on PUP. Offensive lineman Demetrius Knox (pictured) begins on the non-football injury list.

The Seahawks can remove any of the players from PUP at any time.

Blair battled a hamstring injury at the end of minicamp, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, and Burr-Kirven underwent sports hernia surgery. Knox had a Lisfranc injury at Ohio State last year and missed drills during the offseason program.

Haynes’ injury apparently is unknown.