Sean McDermott tells Bills fans there’s a championship vision in Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills haven’t won a playoff game since 1995, but coach Sean McDermott wants fans to believe they’re making progress toward changing that.

McDermott wrote in a letter to season-ticket holders that he believes the team has taken a step forward from last year’s 6-10 record.

“I’m excited about the progress we have made this offseason as we worked to execute our plan of building a strong foundation,” McDermott wrote. “This foundation combined with true Buffalo toughness and love for one another will be instrumental as we continue to chase our vision of bringing a championship to this city. We are committed to building a team that you can be proud of both on and off the field for many years to come.”

McDermott took the Bills to a surprise playoff appearance in his first season in 2017, but a disappointing step backward to 6-10 in 2018 cooled the optimism surrounding his team. Not many people are picking the Bills to get back to the playoffs this year, but McDermott knows Bills fans are looking for some reason to think the franchise is finally heading toward being competitive in January again.