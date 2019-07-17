Tony Romo: Jason Witten will pick up right where he left off

Getty Images

Jason Witten, 37, has not played since Jan. 28, 2018, if the Pro Bowl counts as a game. His final regular-season game came on Dec. 31, 2017.

CBS analyst Tony Romo doesn’t expect the layoff to affect the 11-time Pro Bowler. Romo expects to see the same player who was his favorite target with the Cowboys.

“He’ll pick up right where he left off,” Romo said Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t think it’s a big challenge for Jason. The reality of it is as long as, if you know the game the way he does, there are certain positions — he plays one of them at tight end — he’s always going to have the nuance to get open. Let’s say he runs the exact same he always did, to me, it’s just that at that position, your ability to use leverage against somebody, make you think this and then do that. It’s like the back pick in basketball. Just all of a sudden, it gets you and you don’t even know it was coming and that guy is wide open. He’s very intelligent with the game of football. I thin he’s going to pick up right from when he retired. I think you’re going to see the same guy.”

In 2017, Witten played 98.4 percent of the offensive snaps and ranked second to Dez Bryant in targets with 87, catches with 63 and receiving touchdowns with five.

He retired to go into the broadcast booth before deciding to unretire this offseason.

Witten returns as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in games played, receptions and receiving yards.