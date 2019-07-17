Vic Fangio: A little improvement from Von Miller goes a long way

Getty Images

In his first press conference after being hired as the Broncos head coach, Vic Fangio said he thought linebacker Von Miller had room to improve and that message hasn’t changed over the last six months.

Fangio said at the start of training camp on Wednesday that he believes the team’s coaching staff can work to make Miller “a better player” by doing “all the little things correctly. He said that would make Miller a little bit better than he’s been in the past and that “a little bit ends up being a lot” for a player with Miller’s talent.

Miller was on board with Fangio in January and he remains on the same page with the coach in July.

“I’ve got a lot to give,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “I haven’t won Defensive Player of the Year one time. I haven’t led the league in sacks one time. There’s a lot that I’ve got to give. I think as long that I’m keeping that mindset, I’ll continue to get better each and every year, and that what I’ve tried to do. . . . He’s coached all the great ones, he coached some great ones last year as well, and he had success with the Bears, and whatever he tells me to do, I’ll go out there and do it. I feel like if I can stick to that game plan, all that stuff will happen for me.”

The prospect of a better Miller is likely a daunting one for opposing offenses and the start of training camp means we’re getting closer to finding out if the plan will be a successful one.