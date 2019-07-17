Vic Fangio: Having fans at camp one of the things that made NFL popular

Getty Images

We’ve been keeping track of the number of training camp practices open to the public that NFL clubs will be holding this summer and the Broncos are at the top of the list with 19 open sessions.

Some coaches might prefer a more secluded atmosphere, but Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Wednesday that he’s a fan of having the practices open to the public. He said it is “a little bit of a negative” that fewer teams go away for camp than in his early days as an assistant coach because team facilities don’t offer the same space for fans to be part of the mix.

Fangio believes that the teams that have found ways to keep fans as part of the package are doing themselves and the league a lot of good.

“I think one of the things — small thing — that has driven the NFL to it being the most popular sport in the country is that you let people come and watch practice, people that maybe can’t afford to go to the game and maybe get an autograph from a player, maybe a player shakes their hand or throws them a sweatband or a glove,” Fangio said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “You do that with a young person, you got a fan for life and football has a fan for life. There’s more to be gained out of that than any advertising slogan or any commercial that you put on TV.”

As Fangio noted, the trend has been to cut back on practices available to the public and it seems unlikely to swing the other way unless a lot of decision makers around the league have been hiding the fact that they agree with the Broncos coach.