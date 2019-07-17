Wednesday’s #PFTPM includes extended look at the running back market

Getty Images

Much has been written and said in recent days about the devaluation of the running back position. So I invited long-time agent Peter Schaffer (who has represented the likes of Barry Sanders and Eddie George, and who currently represents Joe Mixon) to appear on the #PFTPM podcast regarding the subject.

The end result is an episode of #PFTPM that lasts more than a full hour, with a variety of running back-related subjects discussed. We also discussed some issues related to the ongoing CBA talks, and more.

Check it out below