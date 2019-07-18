Albert Haynesworth begins dialysis while testing of potential kidney donors proceeds

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth is moving closer to getting the kidney he needs.

Via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website, Haynesworth has provided an update regarding his health situation on Facebook.

“First and foremost I want to thank each and everyone that prayed and supported me during this new ordeal, you guys are amazing,” Haynesworth said. “I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney [there] are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing.

“Now for the update, today I started my first dialysis treatments outside the hospital. I’m feeling better than the previous post since the great hospital staff of Williamson Medical pulled more than 12 [pounds] of fluid from in and around my lungs.

“Now for my new family (donors), Vanderbilt will be sending you blood tests that you take to a lab then send it back to Vanderbilt. After that, they will give you further instructions. Oh yes for my new family member (donor) that is picked your medical expenses will be covered under my insurance and for time missed for work [there] are grants that Vandy will direct you to so you can get compensation for giving this precious gift to me. I don’t know the amount but I seriously doubt it will make you rich FYI.”

Haynesworth made a public plea last week for a kidney. The effort sparked hundreds of calls and offers from potential donors. One of them soon will be giving Haynesworth a kidney.