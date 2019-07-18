Broncos cutting Nathan Jacobson to sign David Williams

Getty Images

The Broncos are waiving offensive lineman Nathan Jacobson to make room for the signing of running back David Williams, Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Jacobson earned a contract with a post-draft tryout.

A native of Milan, Italy, he played high school football in the state of Washington before continuing his career at UNLV.

Jacobson started two games as a freshman before becoming the full-time right tackle his final three seasons.

But the Broncos needed the spot for Williams, whom they drafted in the seventh round last year.

The Broncos waived Williams out of the preseason but signed him to their practice squad the next day. The Jaguars signed Williams off Denver’s practice squad Oct. 9.

He played six games for Jacksonville and had eight carries for 36 yards. The Jaguars cut Williams on May 10.