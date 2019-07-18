Broncos sign WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

Getty Images

The Broncos learned that wide receiver Aaron Burbridge would not be joining them for training camp on Wednesday and waived him off of their roster a short time later.

They filled that roster spot on Thursday. The team announced the signing of wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. ahead of their first practice of camp.

Dunbar was undrafted out of the University of Houston last year and signed with the 49ers. He landed on the practice squad after being waived in early September and joined the active roster for the final game of the regular season. He played in that game, but did not have any catches.

Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders front a receiving group in Denver that also includes DaeSean Hamilton, River Cracraft, Tim Patrick and fifth-rounder Juwann Winfree.