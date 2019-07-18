Chiefs fan fined $500 for shining laser at Tom Brady

Getty Images

The Chiefs fan who shined a laser in the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game has been fined.

Dwyan Morgan was given a $500 fine from a judge after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace, TMZ.com reports.

A green light flashed across Brady’s face during the Patriots-Chiefs game in January. Laser pointers can cause eye injuries and could easily distract a player during a game, but Brady did not appear to notice it.

The Chiefs used the video and witness accounts to identify the 64-year-old Morgan as the fan who had the laser pointer, and the team banned him from Arrowhead Stadium for life.

That was not the first time such an incident has occurred at an NFL game. During a 2014 Bills-Lions game in Detroit, Buffalo players complained that a Lions fan had been shining a laser pointer at them. The fan was found and eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, paid a $235 fine and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service. That fan was a guest of a season ticket holder, and the Lions revoked his season tickets.