Chiefs lead the way with Vegas win totals

Camps open soon (the Broncos already have started practicing), and the folks in Vegas have adjusted their projected over-under win totals for 2019.

The Chiefs currently lead the way with 12, followed by the Patriots at 11.

The Rams and Saints are next at 10.5, followed by the Chargers, Eagles, and Colts at 9.5

The Bears, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Steelers, and Cowboys land at 9, with the Falcons, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans just behind them, at 8.5

Next are the Titans, 49ers, Jaguars, and Panthers at 8, the Jets at 7.5, the Broncos at 7, the Lions, Bills, Buccaneers, and Washington at 6.5, the Giants, Bengals, and Raiders at 6, and the Cardinals and Dolphins at 5.

I personally like the over for the Jaguars, Eagles, Seahawks, and Lions, and the under for the Saints. But what the hell do I know?