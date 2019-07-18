Drew Lock: “No chance” contract dispute would keep me from practice

Getty Images

There was some concern this week that Broncos second-round pick Drew Lock would miss Thursday’s first training camp practice because of ongoing negotiations with the team over his contract.

That concern evaporated on Wednesday afternoon when the quarterback agreed to terms on a four-year deal. Lock’s deal calls for him to receive workout bonuses in the final two years of the deal, which is unusual for second-round picks but offensive lineman Dalton Risner, who was selected by Denver one pick before Lock, also got them in his contract.

Lock did not receive the so-called quarterback premium that reports this week indicated he was looking for and Lock said on Thursday that he wasn’t entirely sure what that means, but that he told his agents to get the deal done before he missed the first practice of camp.

“I was anxious to get out on the field, but I knew we were trying to get things worked out,” Lock said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “The Broncos and my agency were working together, but I told my agency beforehand, if it got to the point where I was missing practice then there was no chance we were going to go on with it. I was going to sign a deal and I was going to get here, because the most important thing to me was getting out here.”

Lock did miss a conditioning test on Wednesday, but made it up after Thursday’s practice and that leaves him caught up with everything a day into Broncos camp.