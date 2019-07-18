Eagles, Cowboys land the highest team ratings in Madden 20

Getty Images

More motivation for the 2019 season has emerged, in the form of the Madden 20 ratings for all 32 NFL teams.

The Eagles have the highest team rating, with an 89. They’re followed closely by their division rivals in Dallas, who landed an 88. (Maybe Cowboys fans shouldn’t boycott the game, after all.)

Next comes a trio of teams with an 87 rating: the Patriots, Saints, and Packers. The Falcons and Colts have an 86 each, and the defending NFC champions slide to 85, tied with the other L.A. team.

Four teams have an 84 — the Steelers, Panthers, Chiefs, and Bears. Five, the Vikings, Texans, Washington, 49ers, Browns, get an 83.

Another quartet of teams start with an 81: the Titans, Seahawks, Ravens, and Broncos. The Raiders, Lions, and Bengals each got an 80, the Jaguars fall to 79, the Jets, Cardinals, Bucs, and Bills are 78, the Giants shrink to 77, and the Dolphins bring up the rear with 74.

So who should be the most miffed? The Jaguars at 79 stand out the most, as do the Seahawks and Ravens at 81.