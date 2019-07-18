Hue Jackson on Baker Mayfield: He has to do what he feels he needs to do

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield revisited his criticism of former head coach Hue Jackson in a recent interview and said that he hasn’t changed his view since the end of the 2018 season.

Jackson took a job with the Bengals after being fired by Cleveland during the season and Mayfield called Jackson “fake” after a game between the teams later in the year. Mayfield said recently that he “said what I meant” and said he enjoyed getting “revenge” by winning that game.

During an appearance with Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports Radio, Jackson was asked if he was bothered by Mayfield’s stance.

“It doesn’t bother me personally,” Jackson said. “I’ve been in the NFL for a long time and seen a lot of different ways of people handling things. He has to do what he feels he needed to do and that’s how he’s handled it. Everyone is going to handle things differently and that’s how he chooses to make sure he’s ready to go and ready to play. The Browns weren’t playing Hue Jackson, the Browns were playing the Bengals.”

Jackson has expressed a desire to be a head coach again, but he’s currently out of football altogether so there won’t be any on-field run-ins with Mayfield this season.

  1. Baker Mayfield is a punk and becomes less likeable every time he opens his mouth. Jackson committed the sin of being fired from his job and then taking another job with a division rival. I think loyalty to an employer is only expected up to the point at which you get fired. Mayfield is still holding a grudge after all this time. If he doesn’t learn to forgive and forget, he’s going to be a very bitter man.

  2. Ol’ poor naive and immature Baker has a lot of learning and growing to do. If he’s still bitter that a coach didn’t start him at the beginning of last season and then that same coach went to a team in the division(who he previously was a assistant coach for) after being fired.

  3. Hue Jackson is fake and a jackass though. Simply watch Hardknocks from last season. He had this insanely fake patronized approach when telling Baker Field he made the roster as the primary backup …

    Hue clearly is an idiot and was arguably the worst head coach in the NFL in the last few years.

  4. Baker’s response/comments after “Browns-Bengals 1” can be excused as feisty, competitive, etc.

    But his stare down of Hue after a TD in “Browns-Bengals 2” several weeks later made Baker come across as a spoiled kid who can’t let it go.

    1-31 means no team can hire him as a HC no matter what. That is his resume and it’s not good.

  8. I like Baker’s moxie. He was spot on about the incompetence of baby Huey. So far he is far more of a winner than Hue ever was.

    1-31 means no team can hire him as a HC no matter what. That is his resume and it’s not good.
    Well that was his record as HC of the Browns, but he was like 8-8 that year with the Raiders. Still, 9-39 isn’t gonna get you any jobs either.

  10. I don’t have a clue what the QB’s problem is other than he likes seeing his name in the media – otherwise, why does he not just shut up and focus on giving his all to his team. THAT would, at least, be product.

    Hue Jackson’s problem was put on display to me and the rest of the world – being a Head Coach is NOT something that “wishing makes it so.” So he too should just button it, and find another profession – since even being an OC again is rather far fetched.

