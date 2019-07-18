Hue Jackson on Baker Mayfield: He has to do what he feels he needs to do

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield revisited his criticism of former head coach Hue Jackson in a recent interview and said that he hasn’t changed his view since the end of the 2018 season.

Jackson took a job with the Bengals after being fired by Cleveland during the season and Mayfield called Jackson “fake” after a game between the teams later in the year. Mayfield said recently that he “said what I meant” and said he enjoyed getting “revenge” by winning that game.

During an appearance with Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports Radio, Jackson was asked if he was bothered by Mayfield’s stance.

“It doesn’t bother me personally,” Jackson said. “I’ve been in the NFL for a long time and seen a lot of different ways of people handling things. He has to do what he feels he needed to do and that’s how he’s handled it. Everyone is going to handle things differently and that’s how he chooses to make sure he’s ready to go and ready to play. The Browns weren’t playing Hue Jackson, the Browns were playing the Bengals.”

Jackson has expressed a desire to be a head coach again, but he’s currently out of football altogether so there won’t be any on-field run-ins with Mayfield this season.