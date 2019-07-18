Jalen Thompson expects to be up to speed with Cardinals quickly

Getty Images

All rookies have to adjust to the differences between playing in college and playing in the NFL once they enter the league, but Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson’s experience will be a different one than players drafted in April went through.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick in last week’s supplemental draft and he will hit training camp without having gone through rookie minicamp, OTAs or any of the other offseason work his peers were able to do. Thompson signed his rookie deal with the team on Wednesday and said that he expects to handle the “mental change” without much difficulty.

“I know I can compete with these guys, hang with them at a high level,” Thompson said, via the team’s website. “But for the most part, it’s getting the plays down and once I see it on the field and get through a couple of walkthroughs, I’m going to be fine. I know I will.”

The Cardinals also drafted Deionte Thompson in the fifth round in April and the two rookies will start their careers playing behind Budda Baker and D.J. Swearinger in the Cardinals secondary.