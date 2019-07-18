Kendrick Norton: A big thank you to God for me still being here

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton walked out of the hospital Thursday afternoon, exactly two weeks after losing his left arm in a car crash.

Norton made a brief statement outside Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital. He said his teammates and coaches were frequent visitors, with head coach Brian Flores checking on him in person almost every day.

“I just want to give a big thank you first of all to God for me still being here,” Norton said, via video from CBS4 Miami. “Second of all to Jackson medical center. They did a great job. They took great care of me while I was in here. Next, I would like to thank the Miami Dolphins family. They’ve been crazy with how much help they’ve been willing to give and, you know, they really didn’t have to.

“. . .Everyone’s been showing so much support and so much love. I really appreciate it. They’ve been a big part of me being able to even be out this early.”

Norton has undergone six surgeries since his July 4 wreck.

A 2018 seventh-round draft pick of the Panthers, Norton spent most of last season on Carolina’s practice squad. He signed with the Dolphins in December but didn’t play in a game.