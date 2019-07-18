Kendrick Norton out of the hospital today

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will be released from the hospital today.

Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, wrote on Twitter that Norton is being released.

Two weeks ago, Norton was in a car accident and suffered multiple injuries, including the loss of his arm. Norton said afterward that he was grateful to be alive.

A 2018 seventh-round draft pick of the Panthers, Norton spent most of last season on Carolina’s practice squad and was then signed to the Dolphins. Until his injury he was expected to compete for a roster spot this season.