Lions expected to meet with agent for Darius Slay, Damon Harrison this week

Getty Images

Agent Drew Rosenhaus was in Atlanta on Wednesday and his visit ended with a contract extension for linebacker Deion Jones.

Rosenhaus is now set to move on to Detroit for discussions about two other clients. Cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison both skipped voluntary and mandatory work during the offseason program as they look for new deals with the team.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Rosenhaus will meet with the Lions this week about both players. Slay said in June that “time will tell” if he will report to training camp without a new deal while Harrison has not sent any signals about his plans. Lions veterans are due to report to camp on July 24.

Both players have two years left on their current contracts and that’s earlier than teams generally like to entertain thoughts of redoing deals. Slay and Harrison may be banking on their importance to the team’s defense leading to a different outcome and this week’s meeting should shed more light on how things will play out.