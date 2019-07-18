Melvin Gordon: My teammates have my back

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wants a new contract and has made noise about sitting out into the regular season in order to force the issue with the team.

No one needs to look too far into the past for an example of a running back sitting out an entire year. Le'Veon Bell did that in Pittsburgh last year and his approach eventually led some of his teammates to share their view that he should have reported to the team once in became clear the Steelers were not going to extend his contract.

Gordon does not think that things will play out the same way with his teammates.

“They’re all behind me. They all got my back,” Gordon said, via ESPN.com. “They all told me you know what — we don’t really speak on contracts — but you just go and do what’s best for your family. And I’m glad I got that support from them.”

The reaction of other players to Bell’s decision to stay away from the team changed over time. It’s too early to know if the same will be true with the Chargers if Gordon has an extended holdout this year, but support could easily turn to apathy if the offense keeps playing well with Austin Ekeler or someone else carrying the load in the backfield.