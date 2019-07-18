Packers will wear blue-and-gold uniform in Week Three

Getty Images

The Packers announced Thursday they will wear their “historic third jersey” in Week Three against the Broncos at Lambeau Field.

The jersey is a re-creation of Green Bay’s blue-and-gold look from 1937-48. Those teams won two of the Packers’ 13 championships.

The Packers have worn the throwback four times previously. They are 2-2 in the blue and gold.

Green Bay beat the Chargers in 2015 when it debuted the look. The Packers lost to the Cowboys in 2016 and to the Ravens in 2017 in the blue-and-gold before shutting out the Bills 22-0 last year.