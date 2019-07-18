Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium is mostly done

Getty Images

Construction on the Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas is moving forward on schedule.

The stadium is now more than 50 percent done, according to Don Webb, chief operating officer of the stadium development project.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review Journal, $944.7 million has been spent so far, which is just over half the budget for the stadium. The Raiders have announced that they are kicking in an additional $40 million to pay for additional suites and amenities for field-level seats. That money will come from fans paying for additional personal seat licenses.

There are 1,500 workers on the site, and weekend double shifts have been added to make sure the stadium is done by the scheduled date of July 31, 2020.