Report: Todd Davis will miss 3-4 weeks with partial calf tear

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis didn’t last long in the opening practice, but he will return before the season opener.

Davis was carted off Thursday, and an MRI later revealed a partial calf tear, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Davis is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Davis, 27, started all 16 games last season and played 78.2 percent of the defensive snaps. He made 114 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.

Davis also is expected to play a big role in Vic Fangio’s defense this season.

“Todd, I feel like he is one of the most vocal leaders on this team, not just the defense,” Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Sometimes last year in the game, I’m like, ‘Hey Todd, what I got right here?’ And he just always knows what he’s doing, always reliable, always making the right calls, and he’s a huge part of the defense.”