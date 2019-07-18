Report: Vikings seventh-rounder Austin Cutting cleared to play in NFL

Air Force Academy

Long snapper Austin Cutting is the lone 2019 seventh-round pick without a contract, but the delay in signing with the team hasn’t been due to a dispute over the size of the deal.

Cutting attended the Air Force Academy and associate athletic director for communications Troy Garnhart said in May that there were ongoing discussions about allowing Cutting to play while serving his two-year service commitment. That decision has reportedly been made.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Cutting has been given the green light to play. There are no further details about the Air Force commitment.

Tomasson adds that Cutting is expected to sign his four-year rookie deal with the team on Monday, which is the day that all Vikings rookies will be reporting to training camp.