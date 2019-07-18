Teenager who announced Colts’ picks dies; players help with burial

Getty Images

Madison Moore announced the Colts’ fourth- and fifth-round choices during the NFL Draft. The 17-year-old died this week after a battle with leukemia, and two Colts players quickly stepped in to help defray burial costs.

Defensive backs Kenny Moore and Pierre Desir topped off a Go Fund Me account for Madi Moore. Kenny Moore donated $3,298 and Desir $3,297.

The Go Fund Me goal was $10,500, and the account raised $11,500.

Madi Moore was a standout volleyball player at Linton-Stockton High School, 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She learned of her acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis in January 2018, according to the Indianapolis Star.

She had rallied her community as she fought the disease.

Desir and Kenny Moore were with her in the hospital this spring when she announced two of the team’s third-day selections. Madi Moore told the newspaper then that she hoped she “might help inspire other kids to keep pushing.”

The family has not announced funeral arrangements yet.