Todd Davis leaves Broncos practice on a cart

The Broncos became the first NFL team to hold a training camp practice this year when they hit the field on Thursday and one of their players needed a cart to help him off the field after being injured during the session.

Multiple reporters at the practice reported that linebacker Todd Davis had to be carted off after suffering an apparent leg injury. Those reports noted that Davis was limping as he made his way from the cart to the locker room door.

There’s no word on the severity of the injury at this point.

Davis started every game for the Broncos last year and has started 45 games over the last three seasons. He had 114 tackles, a half-sack and an interception in 2019.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m. ET: James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Davis injured his calf. He will have an MRI, but the initial feeling is that he avoided a serious injury.