Tyrone Crawford enters diversion program to resolve arrest for bar incident

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has resolved criminal charges arising from an incident that occurred in March. He’ll now await punishment from 345 Park Avenue.

Via ESPN, Crawford has agreed to enter a diversion program as the settlement of the allegations made against him in connection with a bar fight in Panama City, Florida.

Crawford ultimately was charged with unlawful assembly, a misdemeanor. The charge will be dismissed if/when Crawford successfully completes the diversion program.

Diversion programs have become a common tool for resolving criminal charges; however, entry into a diversion program does not exempt the player from scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. Five years ago, Ray Rice entered into a diversion program to resolve charges that, one the video of the incident emerged, ended his career.