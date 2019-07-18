Vic Fangio: Phillip Lindsay “looked good” on Thursday

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Wednesday that the team would “obviously” ease running back Phillip Lindsay back to a full workload in training camp after Lindsay spent the offseason recovering from wrist surgery.

Easing Lindsay in didn’t wind up looking too different from what the running back might have done without any recent injury history. He took the first rep of team drills and media members on hand for the session reported that he didn’t appear to have any limitations on the field.

“He looked good,” Fangio said, via the team’s website. “He looked about like I thought he would — or about what I hoped he would, is probably a better phrase. He had a wrist injury — an unusual wrist injury — so he had his legs. [I] probably shouldn’t be surprised. He was champing at the bit to get out there.”

The Broncos have Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker at running back as well, but they’ll be working for backup roles as long as Lindsay remains healthy.