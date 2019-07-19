Brandon Beane: We think LeSean McCoy can still play or he wouldn’t be here

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy had his least productive NFL season in 2018 and the team acquired a handful of new backs this offseason, which led some to wonder if McCoy might wind up elsewhere by the time the 2019 season is underway.

Those suggestions did not come from the Bills as General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott consistently said that McCoy is in the plans for 2019. Beane didn’t waver from that in an interview conducted last month and embargoed for release until this week.

Beane said he doesn’t “know how it’s going to shake out” with McCoy, Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Devin Singletary, but remained adamant that the team believes McCoy can bounce back from last year.

“I think LeSean still can play. If not, we would have made the decision to move on. I think he’s embraced the competition this spring,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “He’s very confident, when you talk to him, that he still sees himself up here. And I don’t think you’re changing that. And I wouldn’t want him to think any different. But we’re focused on this year. That’s what we have him under contract for, and I definitely think he’s got enough left in the tank to help us in 2019.”

Yeldon said he expects “heated competition” for playing time this summer, but how much time is up for grabs may be closely linked to how good McCoy looks when camp gets underway.