Chiefs: We are glad to welcome Tyreek Hill back to the team

The NFL announced on Friday morning that Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be disciplined under the Personal Conduct Policy after the league’s investigation of child abuse allegations against him.

That statement noted that Hill’s availability will be subject to conditions put in place by the district court, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chiefs that “include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.” It also brought word that Hill “may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities.”

Hill did not take part in the team’s offseason program after the release of audio of a conversation with his child’s mother about the case just before the draft. In a statement of their own on Friday, the Chiefs said they will welcome Hill back.

“We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”

Chiefs veterans are due at training camp next Friday.