Chiefs: We are glad to welcome Tyreek Hill back to the team

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL announced on Friday morning that Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be disciplined under the Personal Conduct Policy after the league’s investigation of child abuse allegations against him.

That statement noted that Hill’s availability will be subject to conditions put in place by the district court, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chiefs that “include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.” It also brought word that Hill “may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities.”

Hill did not take part in the team’s offseason program after the release of audio of a conversation with his child’s mother about the case just before the draft. In a statement of their own on Friday, the Chiefs said they will welcome Hill back.

“We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”

Chiefs veterans are due at training camp next Friday.

20 responses to “Chiefs: We are glad to welcome Tyreek Hill back to the team

  4. magnumpimustache says:
    July 19, 2019 at 11:10 am
    Someone broke a 3 yeat olds arm.

    Maybe look at the guy who attacked the kids mother.

    The phrase “more probable than not” comes to mind.

    ————————————————————–

    Oh, so I assume you’ve reviewed every shred of evidence the past 4 months like the NFL, Child Services and the Kansas City police department has done?

    Yeah, didn’t think so.

  6. The NFL’s pathetic record on domestic violence continues unabated. If nothing else, a toddler has a broken arm and there were verbal threats. That deserves some response.

  7. All I know is the court ruled the toddler’s broken arm as an accident, as explained to them by the fracture evidence from the hospital. The chlld fell and braced himself in an awkward way that resulted in a broken arm.

    Don’t accuse me of covering up a crime all you want, but if you do that, you’re gonna have to go after the doctors and nurses who worked on the kid’s arm as well.

  8. as a police officer, and diehard pats fan, i put my personal feelings aside. Hearing the audio of “he doesnt fear me he RESPECTS me and YOU SHOULD RESPECT ME TOO.”, is the telling sign of domestic issues that will continue.

    What an absolute abomination. He should be on the NFL EXEMPTION list.

    and the Chiefs saying they are happy to have him back is just as sickening. cut him andy, cut him

  9. This may end up hurting Mahomes if fans end up hating on the Chiefs more than it might help him. Hill presence may end up polarizing the entire team?

  13. Its over crybabies,he’s innocent and all you who wanted punished before the factz and a crooked tv station can eat your hearts out!

  16. Responsibility is on the Chiefs fan base now. What are YOU going to do? still pay for $10 beers and $50 parking? Step up and put the pressure on the team.

  17. His legal and employment issues are resolved for the time being, but it’s only a matter of time with degenerates like this.

    This guy needs to get some help, and his life straightened out.

  19. The Chiefs are going to pretend that this guy is just misunderstood?? Really? By the way, has Family Services weighed in yet? That agency was investigating as well, no? Given Hill’s “exoneration” by the NFL, I expect the child to be returned to the home forthwith. It’s a safe, loving environment. Roger Goodell said so.

  20. InoffensiveAccountName says:
    July 19, 2019 at 11:43 am
    Responsibility is on the Chiefs fan base now. What are YOU going to do? still pay for $10 beers and $50 parking? Step up and put the pressure on the team.

    Chief’s fans were ready to run Hill out of town, but as more and more information came out, it appeared that Crystal has been setting Hill up and attempting to make him look bad. Dude needs to get the hell away from her. The proof eventually came out that Hill did’t do anything, and even brings into question her original claim of assault against him back in college. This is looking more like it is on her, than on him.

