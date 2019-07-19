Doug Pederson fine with not having personnel authority

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Howie Roseman have a great working relationship, and Pederson says he’s not going to wreck things by seeking more personnel authority.

“I was hired to be the head football coach, not the general manager,” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “I was hired to teach football. Howie was hired to do the job that he does. . . . There has to be great communication and great dialogue between those departments: coaching and scouting.”

Pederson says he knows his own strengths and his own weaknesses, and watching a college player and seeing how he’ll translate to the NFL isn’t his strength. So Pederson trusts Roseman and the scouts he oversees to do that job.

“That’s not my expertise. I can sit here and watch tape and write a report, and say ‘this guy can do this, this, and this.’ And until we get him in the building and coach him up, you just don’t know. You lean on so much on our scouting department,” Pederson said.

For the Eagles, that’s a refreshing change from Pederson’s predecessor, Chip Kelly, who demanded more and more personnel authority — and ran the roster into the ground in the process. Pederson is happy to stick with coaching, Roseman is building the roster and the results speak for themselves.