Emmanuel Sanders felt like himself in first training camp practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders didn’t do quite as much as running back Phillip Lindsay in the Broncos’ first training camp practice of the year, but it was still a productive day for the wideout.

Sanders knew going in that he wouldn’t be full go as he works his way back from last year’s torn Achilles and he sat out the 11-on-11 work that Lindsay and others did on Thursday. He did other drills, though, and he came through the workout feeling pleased about his status.

“It felt good. It felt really good,” Sanders said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “Happy to be back out here. I tore my Achilles seven months ago, so to be back out here and running routes with no pain and feeling good and cutting and feeling like myself, a lot of people didn’t expect that. It’s a testament to all the hard work I put in and all the pain I went through to be standing here.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco said that Sanders has “looked incredible” throughout the offseason and the wideout’s continued progress in his recovery should allow the duo time to work on their chemistry ahead of their first season as teammates.