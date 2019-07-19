Former NFL lineman Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke at age 32

Getty Images

Mitch Petrus, an offensive lineman who spent time with the Giants, Patriots and Titans, has died at the age of 32.

Petrus had been working all day outside at his family’s business in Lonoke County, Arkansas, and died of heat stroke, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. A heat advisory has been in effect in Central Arkansas, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.

Born and raised in Carlisle, Arkansas, Petrus began his college football career as a walk-on tight end and fullback who wasn’t expected to see any playing time for the Arkansas Razorbacks. But after bulking up and moving to guard, Petrus was named first-team All-SEC in 2009.

The Giants took Petrus in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL draft, and he earned a Super Bowl ring with the Giants after the 2011 season. The Giants cut him in 2012 and he played briefly for the Patriots and Titans after that.