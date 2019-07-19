Greg Olsen will “take this year and see” about continuing to play in 2020

Getty Images

Tight end Greg Olsen has received overtures about making the move from the field to the broadcast booth, but any aspirations about calling games will remain mostly on hold this season.

Olsen may work a game for FOX during the Panthers’ bye week, but he’s otherwise committed to playing a 13th season in the NFL. Anything beyond that is going to have to wait, however.

Olsen is signed for 2020 as well, but missing 16 games over the last two years with foot troubles has left him waiting to see how this year goes before making any decisions about the future.

“I’m gonna take this year and see. This year’s obviously big for me. I’ve just got to stay healthy and show that I can still play at a high level and play every game, like I was for so long,” Olsen said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “That’s my main goal this year. If I can stay healthy, I’ll be productive. I’m not worried about that. I’ve just got to keep it going. Sometimes it’s out of your hands. The last two years have been out of my control. There’s nothing you can do. So hopefully I’ll have a little better luck this year.”

The Panthers are counting on young receivers taking a step forward while Cam Newton recaptures pre-shoulder injury form this season. Having a healthy and reliable Olsen in the lineup would be a plus on both fronts regardless of what it means for 2020 and beyond.