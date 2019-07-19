Jarvis Landry says Duke Johnson’s trade request won’t be distraction

AP

Jarvis Landry downplayed Baker Mayfield‘s comments about Duke Johnson earlier this offseason, calling them a “non-issue.” Now, he’s downplaying Johnson’s request for a trade.

The Browns receiver said Friday that Johnson’s desire to be elsewhere won’t affect the team in training camp.

“It will not be a distraction,’’ Landry said at his Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Sports Challenge at James F. Rhodes High School in Cleveland, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Our focus is pretty clear. We want to win a championship and the guys that are here, that’s going to help us do that. We start on Thursday. Let’s get it done.’’

Johnson recently changed agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus to help him get what he wants.

While Johnson mostly has stayed away, many of the Browns have spent time together since the offseason program ended. Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Mayfield, Rashard Higgins, David Njoku and Seth DeValve were among those who worked out together at UCLA this month.

“I think obviously it’s getting a little bit of timing down, but for the most part, it’s being around each other, catching up, talking,’’ Landry said. “Obviously, we text and stuff like that, but it’s always good when you can physically touch the person you’re talking to and have a relationship with. For us, that’s kind of the biggest thing about going out to L.A. and doing that whole deal.”