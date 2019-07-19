Lions place four on non-football injury list, Chris Lacy on PUP

Getty Images

The Lions made five moves Friday, the team announced.

They placed defensive tackle John Atkins, linebacker Austin Bryant, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and offensive tackle Ryan Pope on the non-football injury list.

They also played receiver Chris Lacy on the physically unable to perform list.

Lacy, 23, played one game for the Lions last season. He spent time between the 53-player roster and the practice squad in 2018.

He originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State.