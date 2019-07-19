Mark Murphy: Packers wanted Khalil Mack, Raiders thought Bears would have higher pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says his team’s efforts to trade for Khalil Mack a year ago were thwarted primarily by the Raiders’ perception that the Bears would have a higher first-round draft pick.

Murphy told 105.7 The Fan that the Packers made a big offer to the Raiders for Mack, but the Raiders thought the Bears would have a worse team.

“Well the whole Khalil Mack thing. It’s not that we didn’t try,” Murphy said. “We were aggressive. We wanted to sign him. I think, ironically, the Raiders took the Bears offer because they thought they would be a better draft pick.”

That turned out to be an unwise calculation by the Raiders, as the Packers ended up with the 12th overall pick in the draft, while the Raiders got the 24th pick from the Bears. But Murphy thinks it might have worked out for the best, noting that if the Packers had combined the huge contract Mack was demanding with the huge contract they gave Aaron Rodgers, there wouldn’t be much cap space left for the other 51 players on the roster.

“I don’t know if it is good to have the highest paid offensive player in the league, and the highest paid defensive player in the league,” Murphy said. “Is that a good way to build a team?”

Whether the Packers have found a good way to build the team remains to be seen, as the results last year were not good.

14 responses to “Mark Murphy: Packers wanted Khalil Mack, Raiders thought Bears would have higher pick

  "I don't know if it is good to have the highest paid offensive player in the league, and the highest paid defensive player in the league," Murphy said. "Is that a good way to build a team?"
    ======

    Seemed to work just fine with Brett and Reggie…

  4. Spending high on great players is good. Spending too much on good-but-not-great players is a problem. Mack is definitely the former.

    As a Bears fan, I thought the trade would have been fair for 2 1st round picks straight up. getting the 2nd back next year makes it an easy win for the Bears.

  aarons444 says:

    Seemed to work just fine with Brett and Reggie…
    ———————
    Brett wasnt the highest paid qb when Reggie was in town.

  7. What in the world were the Raiders thinking? Had they not seen the Packer’s garbage roster play the year before? No wonder they are they are near the bottom everyear if they miss something so obvious.

  8. It’s possible had GB traded for Mack, GB would have traded away Pick #24-ish and Chicago would have been picking 12th-ish.

  10. Packer fans wanted to get that deal done as well.
    The Packers definitely had the ammunition to get it done too.

    Mack is a generational talent, and is a very disruptive force on the football field and would have looked great in a Packers’ uniform.
    If it’s true that the deal wasn’t consummated because of the Raiders’ perception of compensation, that definitely puts an interesting spin on this situation.

    In hindsight, I’m pleased with the opportunities we had in the offseason to strengthen our team, and the draft picks we were able to use, well, we’ll have to take a wait and see approach to really understand just how this all pans out.

  11. Even in hindsight this theory remains questionable — if the Packers had traded for Mack perhaps he would have had the same impact on the Packers’ record that Mack did with the Bears. Then again, that is unlikely given Rodgers’ leg injury and how the Packers’ fortunes seem to almost entirely rise and fall on his health.

  12. Seemed to work just fine with Brett and Reggie…
    ———————
    Brett wasnt the highest paid qb when Reggie was in town.
    =====

    Favre took the crown after 1996.

  13. The Bears have the best defense in the division and one of the best league wide. Regardless of Fangio being gone, the players are all still there and ready to dominate again. The Bears the team to beat and will be for many years.

