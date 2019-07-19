NFL decides not to discipline Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Three months after the emergence of an audio recording that prompted the Chiefs to ban receiver Tyreek Hill from the balance of the offseason program, the NFL has decided to take no action against Hill.

The league has announced that Hill will not be disciplined under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL’s statement focuses on the child-abuse investigation, saying nothing about the apparent threat made to Crystal Espinal in the audio that surface an hour before the start of the 2019 draft. “You need to be terrified of me too, bitch,” Hill said to Espinal during an argument regarding whether their young son respects Hill or is terrified of him.

It’s currently unclear why the league opted not to discipline Hill for that comment, or whether the league even considered the possibility. What is clear is that Hill is clear to return to the Chiefs, join his teammates at training camp, and move forward with the final season of his rookie contract.