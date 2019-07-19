NFL: Tyreek Hill’s comment to Crystal Espinal didn’t warrant discipline

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL’s statement regarding the decision to not discipline receiver Tyreek Hill said nothing about the troubling remark that sparked Hill’s banishment from the balance of the Chiefs’ offseason workout program.

“You need to be terrified of me too, bitch,” Hill said to Crystal Espinal during an argument regarding whether Hill’s young son respects Hill or is terrified of him.

PFT asked the league for an explanation regarding the decision not to discipline Hill despite this comment, which was made by Hill to the same woman he admittedly assaulted while she was pregnant, in 2014.

“That audio tape was reviewed as part of the overall investigation, which also included speaking to multiple people, including family members on both sides and Tyreek Hill,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email to PFT. “In addition, other information was gathered over the last four months.

“When viewed in the context of the full 11-minute, 27-second audio recording and all other information gathered, the statement did not rise to a level of warranting discipline under the personal conduct policy.”

That’s the most surprising aspect of the NFL’s decision. While the evidence regarding allegations of child abuse or child endangerment, if any, apparently was inconclusive at best, the threat made by Hill to Espinal was documented, and Hill’s own lawyer admitted that Hill said what he said. Indeed, Hill’s lawyer called the comment “unacceptable” and “inexcusable, of course” in a letter sent to the NFL in early May.

The NFL ultimately decided that, for the purposes of the Personal Conduct Policy’s clear prohibition on “[a]ctual or threatened physical violence,” the comment was acceptable and excusable, and that it ultimately nothing that would require even a fine of Tyreek Hill.

24 responses to "NFL: Tyreek Hill's comment to Crystal Espinal didn't warrant discipline

  2. Josh Gordon smokes legal Pot and has a lifetime ban. Tyreek Hill punches his kid in the stomach and maybe broke the kids arm while telling his girl she should be afraid of him and is welcomed back in KC.Strange world we live in.

  3. Sickening…..Where is the league headed with this type of leadership….thank goodness for college football….

  4. What was different about this case and Jimmy Smith? Smith got 4 games for “threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors”.

  5. But make no mistake, smoking pot is something we won’t tollerate, ie Josh Gordon. We think it better to keep him away from the NFL rather than keep him close and possibly provide the support he needs. Cannot tarnish the shield. Pot >>> perceived domestic violence.

    345 park Ave

  6. next time of Roger’s Wheel of Justice:

    How many games can we give David Bakhtiari for encouraging kids to chug 3 beers in a short amount of time

  7. Break you son’s arm & admit it to his mother = no punishment. Knock your girlfriend out for spitting in your face = 6 games & ultimately banished from league.

    The NFL under Goodell is an unwatchable horror show.

  9. Without context of the rest of the conversation, how can anyone judge? Maybe she threatened him first. Maybe it was just blowing steam during argument? The NFL would have suspended the guy if it had cause. We all know that. There must be things we don’t know here.

  11. This is a terrible day for the NFL. The league office are hypocrites and should be ashamed of themselves. Tyreek Hill does NOT belong in the NFL. Thumbs way, way, way down.

  13. 1. Man assaults and chokes pregnant girlfriend and is convicted.
    2. A few years later, man is recorded threatening same woman’s life.
    3. Employer concludes that this warrants no discipline whatsoever.

    Okay.

  14. I thought my faith in Goodell’s org was at an absolute low at zero. Is a negative number possible?

  15. I’ve said this in the past. The NFL shouldn’t be involved in this stuff. If the legal system can’t handle it, a business certainly can’t, even with their resources. Your job doesn’t investigate you independent of law enforcement, so it should work the same way here. Now, advertisers and season ticket holders should put pressure on the individual teams, and that should lead to them doing what’s best in light of what is going on with the legal proceedings, but this other stuff is nonsense and serves no purpose.

  16. I’m not Chiefs fan by any means but what’s the rationale for disciplining Hill??? There was a Police investigation that ended with no charges. I completely disagree that the NFL should have any authority to discipline players for non-football issues where a Police investigation was completed and showed no findings. Let Hill play.

  17. The pot heads being offended about pot discipline is funny. Whether or not it should be against the rules is certainly up for debate…but currently it’s a banned substance, and until that changes (likely with the next CBA,) the consequences are what they are. Never mind that the players are dumb enough to get busted for the easiest drug test of all time to work around in the first place.

  18. Just another entry in a long list of reasons why I barely watched last year and will likely pay even less attention this year. Oh, let’s play games in China. Yeah, another terrific idea.

  19. I think everyone that is condemning Hill without listening to the FULL audio are completely being one sided and are ILL INFORMED. You cannot pass judgement without all of the facts. To do so is criminal in itself!

  20. Is it possible that the fact that the NFL is in the porcess of finalizing the next CBA had a bearing on this? It looks to me like a case of, “pucker up” players union, we’re going to plant a big wet one on ya.

  21. I don’t think any of us have enough information to make judgements in this case. There are a lot of questions about the whole situation that should make us uncomfortable condemning anyone at this point.

  22. In the cynical world of the NFL League office, this is all about the CBA. Roger wants to look like the players’ friend, thinking they won’t insist he get out of the discipline business. I sure hope he’s miscalculated, because his entire history has shown he’s about the least competent man imaginable to be in charge of a disciplinary program.

  23. They never even should have allowed the piece of human filth into the league in the first place after beating and choking a pregnant woman.

  24. I would think the majority of people have made a comment to their wife or significant other that they would not want to be recorded or made public.

