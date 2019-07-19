Rafael Bush retires, Bills sign Kurt Coleman

Getty Images

The Bills had an unexpected vacancy at safety just before camp, so they found a familiar face to fill it.

The team announced that veteran safety Rafael Bush was retiring, and the team placed him on the reserve-retired list.

To fill the roster spot, the Bills added veteran Kurt Coleman, who played for coach Sean McDermott in Carolina, which seems to be a prerequisite for signing with the Bills (unless you’re an old running back).

Bush played nine seasons in the league, with stints with the Falcons, Broncos, Saints, Lions, and the Saints again before signing with the Bills last year. He started seven games for them last year, filling in as a nickel corner as well.

Coleman was with the Saints last year, after a productive three-year stint with the Panthers.