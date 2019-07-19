Ravens place Michael Pierce on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Ravens pulled defensive tackle Michael Pierce off the field during the mandatory minicamp because of his conditioning. Now, the team has placed him on the non-football injury list to start training camp, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pierce blamed himself for mismanaging his offseason running while skipping the team’s offseason conditioning program and voluntary practices in the spring.

Pierce, 26, is listed at 340 pounds.

He is entering a contract season, scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Pierce has played in 46 games with 16 starts in three seasons, making 116 tackles and three sacks.