Sean McVay says Todd Gurley is “feeling great”

There’s been speculation about the health of Rams running back Todd Gurley‘s knee since last season, but coach Sean McVay says Gurley will prove he’s fine on the field.

McVay told Jimmy Kimmel that Gurley has taken it slow this offseason because the Rams had a plan for keeping him healthy, and the expectation is that Gurley will be good to go.

“He’s good. I think he’s feeling great,” McVay said of Gurley. “One of the things about Todd is, great competitor. I think he’s earned the right to be able to have the plan we had this offseason. I can’t wait to get him back going and I know he’s ready to go and it’s going to be fun for the Rams this year.”

The good news for the Rams is that they found last year that McVay’s offense works well without Gurley, as they had two blowout victories when Gurley missed the final two games of the regular season. The Rams’ offense should be great again no matter how Gurley’s knee is doing.